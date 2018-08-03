Arkema, 2 company officials indicted in chemical release during Harvey

Smoke and flames are seen at the Arkema plant in Crosby, Texas, on Sept. 1, 2017.

HOUSTON - Arkema North America, the company’s CEO and the manager of the company’s Crosby plant were indicted Friday on a charge related to the chemical release and explosions near Crosby that happened during Hurricane Harvey.

Harris County prosecutors said the company, CEO Richard Rowe and plant manager Leslie Comardelle are named in the indictment that accuses them of “recklessly” releasing chemicals into the air, which placed residents and emergency workers in danger.

“Companies don’t make decisions, people do,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a written statement about the indictment. “Responsibility for pursuing profit over the health of innocent people rests with the leadership of Arkema.”

The charge carries penalties of up to five years in prison for the people named in the indictment and up to $1 million in fines for the company, prosecutors said.

Investigators said that floodwaters overtook the east Harris County chemical plant and knocked out generators meant to keep certain chemicals cold. Without proper refrigeration, the chemicals combusted, resulting in explosions and fires that lasted for four days.

An investigation by the federal Chemical Safety Board found that company officials had a plan in place, but did not prepare for the catastrophic nature of the flooding that happened during Harvey.

