Argument leads to man being stabbed 6 times in northeast Harris County

HUMBLE, Texas - A man was stabbed repeatedly Sunday after an argument in northeast Harris County, authorities said.

Deputies said that around 8:45 p.m., two men, who were good friends or family members, started arguing at a home on Caven at Ellenberger Street.

At some point, the argument escalated into a fight and one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other at least six times, deputies said.

The 30-year-old victim was stabbed four times in the back and twice in the chest before he was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

He is listed in serious condition, but is expected to survive, deputies said.



The man accused of stabbing him ran to a family member's house, where Harris County deputies interviewed and arrested him, investigators said.

It is unclear what the pair were arguing about.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

