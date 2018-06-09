Another woman speaks out about relationship with man charged with bigamy

HOUSTON - Another woman reached out to KPRC2 on Friday to say she was also in a long-term relationship with a Needham firefighter charged with bigamy.

Earlier this week, Nathaniel D’Amato’s current wife revealed that her husband of only two months is married to several women in multiple states.

One of the women came forward, sharing that she knows of several women -- three wives and three common-law wives -- that D'Amato is involved with. She asked KPRC2 not to reveal her identity out of fear.

“We met each other and got married. We have two children together,” she said. “We were together for many years.”

That woman said D’Amato is a fraud who used his charisma to charm women, especially those with deep pockets.

“I believe him to be a hustler and a scam artist to women,” she added. “I think he preys on women that are vulnerable, that have bad histories. That are easy to manipulate and control."

She told KPRC that D’Amato was an absent father to her children. She said he moved to a different state and changed his legal name, which she believes helped fuel his multiple lives. Investigators say the firefighter was married to a woman in Texas and another in Michigan. But the women believe there might be more of them out there.

“He definitely was a double-life professional,” she said. “He was with a lady and then with, living with, another lady while the first lady was paying all the bills for the house.”

D’Amato’s ex said it is his five children, her two included, who are most damaged by the bigamy allegations.

“The oldest one is aware and is having a lot of problems and very worried about going back to school. The younger one is not aware at this time but I'm worried for him to go to school as well,” she said.

D’Amato is currently on unpaid administrative leave from work and is out on bond.

