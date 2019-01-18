Annual photography exhibition opens at Museum of Fine Arts

HOUSTON - The 24th edition of "Eye on Houston: High School Documentary Photography", opened Wednesday and will run through Aug. 11 at the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston.

The annual photography exhibition is a collaboration between the Museum of Fine Arts, in Houston, and area high schools to document and celebrate Houston’s diverse neighborhoods. The exhibition will be on display in the Kinder Foundation Education Center and the Museum Visitors Center Corridor.

Eye on Houston invites students to offer a glimpse into their daily lives, experiences and personal stories.

Each generation witnesses Houston through new eyes, seeing and experiencing a fresh incarnation of the city.

Utilizing photography as a tool, these student photographers document their perspectives.

This year, nine high schools in the Houston Independent School District were invited to participate and the museum received more than 700 submissions from across the Houston area.

Chosen for this year’s exhibition were 93 photographs by sophomore, junior and senior students.

The diversity of and connections between these areas are showcased through images that explore themes of movement, city as a subject, graffiti, cultures, family and growing up.

Participating students are from Austin High School, Bellaire High School, Carnegie Vanguard High School, DeBakey High School for Health Professions, Eastwood Academy, Jack Yates High School; Secondary DAEP, Westbury High School and Westside High School.

