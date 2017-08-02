Angleton animal sanctuary facing fines after filing lawsuit

ANGLETON, Texas - The owners of an Angleton animal sanctuary have been ordered to pay approximately $159,000 in court fines after a judge dismissed their defamation lawsuit against online critics.

Renee King-Sonnen and her husband, Tommy, a former cattle raiser, now run what they describe as a vegan animal sanctuary. It’s a non-profit called the Rowdy Girl Sanctuary.

In February, the couple sued former donors and volunteers who criticized the charity finances and animal care on a Facebook a page titled “The Real Rowdy Girl Revealed.”

The couple claimed in the lawsuit that their critics engaged in a campaign to "bully, harass, ruin, and destroy,” the non-profit.

“They were hurting our donations and our character. They were defaming our character, our good name,” Renee said.

Last week, Houston judge Caroline Baker dismissed the case with prejudice, and ordered Renee and Tommy to pay three defendants approximately $159,000 for attorney’s fees under a state statute meant to stop frivolous lawsuits, known as the anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) statute.

The lawsuit accused one defendant, Dr. Sujatha Ramakrishna, a child psychiatrist from Dallas, of posting a single entry on the Facebook page that reads:

“I have an activist friend who says she knew from the very beginning that RGS was a scam. As far as I know, she has never even heard of the RRGR Facebook page.”

Ramakrishna’s Houston attorney, Adam Milasincic, said the case is about free speech and that the intent of the lawsuit was meant to have a chilling effect.

“That’s why so many people were sued, and like in my client’s case, (from) a single post (to) send a message to other critics that you don’t want to cross us,” Milasincic said.

Renee said she and her husband are still considering options with their attorneys.

Under the court order, if she should decide to appeal the decision, it could trigger more fines.

