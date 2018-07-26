Ali Irsan found guilty of capital murder in 'honor killing' trial

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Ali Irsan was found guilty of capital murder Thursday.

The jury returned its verdict around 5 p.m. after about 35 minutes of deliberation. While the verdict was being read, Gelareh Bagherzadeh's family was holding hands and Coty Beavers was sitting in the front row.

Irsan was convicted of killing his daughter's best friend, Bagherzadeh, as well as his son-in-law, Beavers. Prosecutors said Irsan was angered that his daughter, Nesreen, was influenced by and married a Christian. Irsan denied any involvement in the slaying.

The sentencing phase will begin Friday at 11 a.m.

Closing arguments in the high-profile case started Thursday.

A sketch showed what Ali Irsan looked like in his double-murder trial as he took the stand in his own defense for about five hours Wednesday. At times, he stroked his beard. At other times, he complained about the prosecutor's line of questioning.

In closing arguments Thursday, just as in opening statements five weeks ago, prosecutors again said Irsan tried to control everything, especially his family.

"All of these children lived at that home under the Iron rule of Ali Irsan and his extremist beliefs," prosecutor Jon Stephenson said in June. The girls lived very sheltered lives: they were not allowed to attend school, their dress was controlled, they were not allowed to wear makeup and they followed their father's rules or they suffered the consequences."

In opening statements, his attorney predicted the long trial, with about 100 witnesses, would leave jurors confused as to what really happened. Irsan's attorney said this is not an "honor killing" case.

