Airsoft gun found, 2 threats made at Angleton ISD campuses, officials say

ANGLETON, Texas - An airsoft gun was found and two threats were made Wednesday at Angleton Independent School District campuses, according to district officials.

The unconnected threats were at Angleton High School and Angleton Junior High School, officials said.

District officials said neither threat was considered credible.

A student was found with an airsoft gun at the high school and threatening comments were made at the junior high school, according to officials.

The threatening comments were made by a student who is not enrolled in an AISD school, officials said.

Here is a statement from the district:

"Earlier today, we received two different, unconnected reports of potentially threatening situations on two Angleton ISD campuses: Angleton High School and Angleton Junior High School.

"The AISD Police Department and school district administrators immediately investigated both threats. Neither was considered a credible threat, and at no time were students and staff in any danger. Again, we want to assure you that students and staff were in no danger.

"We are limited in what we are able to release while the situations are still being investigated, but we can tell you that at the high school a student was found with an airsoft pistol. At the junior high campus, administration received a report about potentially threatening comments made by a student who is not enrolled in an AISD school.

"Our policy is to treat any threat seriously and to investigate all reports. We want to make sure you know that the safety of our students and staff will always be our number one priority, and we are constantly looking for ways to improve the safety and security of all our campuses and facilities. As such, we will be making several safety additions and updates.

"Recently, the AISD school board approved the hiring of four additional police officers, which will allow us to have a full-time officer at each campus, and the district is contracting with local departments and officers as we work to fill those open positions.

"Also, we contracted a third-party group to assess our current security measures, procedures and facilities, and we formed a committee of employees, parents, community members and students who reviewed our safety measures and helped determine our needs in regard to safety and security in combination with that audit from the consultants.

"We appreciate your support and want you to know that we will continue to keep your children and our staff safe."

