Abbott to announce school safety plan

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is set Wednesday to unveil his plan to enhance safety at Texas schools.

Abbott has scheduled a 10:30 a.m. news conference for the announcement.

The plan comes after a series of roundtable discussions he held on the topic in the days following the May 18 massacre at Santa Fe High School.

A gunman’s half-hour rampage killed eight students and two teachers at the school.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the news conference.



