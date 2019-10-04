A new Astroworld? Mayor teases announcement of new theme park coming soon

HOUSTON - Houston hasn't had an amusement park since 2005 when Astroworld closed down and Houstonians have wanted another one ever since.

Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted Thursday that a company was interested in building a theme park in Houston and that an announcement was coming within six to eight weeks.

"We are working to bring a theme park like Astroworld back to Houston. A company is very interested in creating a uniquely-Houston experience. I expect an announcement within 6-8 weeks. #HMForum," Turner tweeted.

This isn't the first time Turner has hinted at another theme park in Houston. In February, Houston native and rapper Travis Scott performed at the Toyota Center and showcased an album named after the iconic Houston theme park. Turner appeared on stage with him and said because of Scott, "We want to bring another amusement theme park back to the city of Houston."

A day later, Turner released a statement "proposing to create a one of a kind permanent amusement park in the City of Houston. This venue would serve as an entertainment destination for local families and attract interest from a global audience."

Thursday's tweet appears to be the first sign of an actual plan for a new theme park in the Bayou City.

The mayor is up for reelection in November.

