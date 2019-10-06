A father's plea after son killed in hit-and-run on Westheimer Road near Galleria

HOUSTON - Mark Reilly, Sr., clutched a framed picture of his son as he walked across a parking lot packed with food trucks.

"Hey guys," he shouted, walking toward one of the food trucks Mark Jr. frequented, hoping to get information about his son's death.

Reilly, 28, was struck by a car as he crossed the 7900 block of Westheimer Road, near the Galleria, on Sept. 24, according to Houston police. He died the next day.

The victim was "struck violently by a car traveling at over 60 miles per hour," Reilly's father said Saturday.

He was joined by other relatives and friends who passed out flyers in hopes of generating information that could lead to the driver who struck the 28-year-old engineer.

"He was a kind soul. So generous. So giving. Even to the end," said Elizabeth Jagunic, Reilly's sister.

Family said Reilly had left a food truck along the eastbound side of Westheimer. He intended to cross to the westbound side when he was hit. Reilly was not walking in a crosswalk, according to Houston police. Still, it is illegal for the driver not to stop and render aid.

"Somebody knows something out there in a silver Honda sedan that we are looking for," said Andy Kahan, director, victim services and advocacy, Crimestoppers of Houston.

Witnesses said the driver of the car was speeding at the time of the collision, which occurred after midnight the morning of Sept. 24.

"The whole right-hand side of the car, from what the police tell me, was crushed. He was thrown 92 feet in the air," Mark Reilly, Sr., said.

Family and friends hoped posting flyers near the scene of the accident, would encourage someone with information about what happened to come forward.

"Not only is my son my namesake, he was the last male to carry that name in the family. So the name Reilly dies with him," Mark Reilly, Sr. said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS. The reward for information that leads to an arrest has been increased to $10,000.

