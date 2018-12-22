A Chance to Dance

HOUSTON - When the big, yellow school bus pulls up to the Houston Ballet, first- and second-graders from Lyons Elementary eagerly rush off to quickly line up.

They are excited about their Chance to Dance.

Six-year-old Sebastian Porras can't wait to get started. "I like it, because every time I hear music, I always wanted to dance, so I really wanted to be in a dance class."

Chance to Dance is an initiative by the Houston Ballet. It gives young children from underserved communities an opportunity to take free, classical ballet lessons.

Lauren Anderson was the first African-American principal dancer at Houston Ballet. She teaches the class and knows it's more than just a new experience for the children.

"Sometimes, this is the only movement they've had all day," she explained.

Anderson believes providing the lessons does more than teach the children a few new moves.

"My job is to make anything possible in this room, so when they leave this room, they still feel like anything's possible."

Aiden is one of three students from Lyons who showed so much promise he's earned a scholarship to the Houston Ballet Academy.

"I want to be a Major League Baseball player. And I also want to be a dancer, too, in ballet."

