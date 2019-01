HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An 80-year-old man was killed in a crash Wednesday near Huffman, according to authorities.

Harris County officials said the crash involved two vehicles and occurred near the intersection of FM 2100 and Fairway Crossing Drive around 4:30 p.m.

Two juvenile passengers in the other vehicle were taken to area hospitals in unknown condition.

