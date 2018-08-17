7 children hit with electrical cord after windshield wipers tampered with, officials say

Raetheon Patterson, 31, has been charged with multiple counts of injury to a child after investigators say he hit seven children with an electrical cord.

A woman called officials around 7:30 p.m. in teh 5900 block of Pincay Oaks Drive after she said a man, later identified by investigators as Raetheon Patterson, 31, hit her grandchildren with the cord, breaking the skin, according to Harris County Precinct 1 officials.

Investigators were able to locate Patterson and he told them that he had children staying with him. When he arrived home Wednesday, he said, he noticed the children playing outside and windshield wipers on a vehicle on the property moved to an upright position. Patterson believed the wipers were broken, according to officials with Precinct 1. He told investigators he became upset and assaulted the two children he believed were responsible.

The children told investigators that Patterson, whom they referred to as "uncle," hit the children across the arms and stomach, officials said. After seeing the injuries and listening to the children's statements, officials believe all seven were injured, they said.

The victims range in age from 2 to 12, according to Precinct 1 officials.

