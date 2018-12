Sky 2 footage of a five-vehicle crash in Harris County on Dec. 21, 2018.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Several people were injured Friday in a multivehicle crash in northeast Harris County, according to authorities.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash at 11100 Crosby-Lynchburg Road around 4:30 p.m., officials said.

Three people were taken to area hospitals, according to authorities.

The road was closed in both directions from White Cemetery Road to Red Oak.

It is not clear what caused the crash.

