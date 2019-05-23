5 puppies found in suitcase, abandoned in Fort Bend County park

Five puppies were found in a suitcase Thusday at a Fort Bend County park by a jogger, officials said. They are believed to be German shephard/husky mix.

MISSION BEND, Texas - Five puppies were found in a suitcase Thursday at a Fort Bend County park by a jogger, said Barbara Vass, with Fort Bend County Animal Services.

A Mission Bend officer responded to the report around 7 a.m. Officials believe the puppies are German shephard/husky mix and said they aren't sure how long the pups had been there.

The puppies are being treated for skin conditions and will be available for adoption soon.

The suitcase was unzipped.

