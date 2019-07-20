5 people dead in van after 3-vehicle crash on 59 southbound, north of Victoria

A major three-vehicle crash norht of Victoria is shown in this photo from the Victoria Advocate, taken on July 20, 2019.

HOUSTON - Five people are dead after a three-vehicle wreck on Highway 59 southbound just north of Victoria,is Victoria Fire Chief Tracy Fox tells KPRC 2.

Thirteen people were hurt in the crash around 11:15 a.m. that involved a passenger van, a heavy-duty pickup truck and an 18-wheeler, fire authorities say. All those who died were in the van.

There were 10 people in all inside the van. Two people were inside the pickup truck, The Victoria Advocate reported. The driver of the 18-wheeler was the only person who was not injured.

A major 3-vehicle wreck on US 59 near Telferner has left 5 dead and 7 injured. Posted by The Victoria Advocate on Saturday, July 20, 2019

Five people were taken to an area hospital and one person was transported to Memorial Hermann.

The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety workers are processing the scene.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.