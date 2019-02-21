4th measles case reported in Harris County bringing regional total to 6, officials say

HOUSTON - A fourth case of measles was reported in Houston on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the area up to six.

Harris County Public Health officials said a man between the ages of 15 and 24 was diagnosed in southeast Harris County.

Previously, a woman between 25 and 35 years of age and two boys, both under the age of 2, were the only reported cases in Harris County.

A third boy, who is also under the age of 2, is located in Galveston County, and a girl, who is also under the age of 2, is located in Montgomery County.

