Father shot, killed at north Houston home

HOUSTON - A man was shot and killed Wednesday at a home in north Houston, police said.

According to investigators, around 10:15 p.m. four men either forced their way or were let into a home in the 400 block of East Delz.

Neighbors told police they heard gunshots and saw the men run from the house, get into the victim's white Dodge Ram pickup truck and drive away.

The victim died at the scene.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

