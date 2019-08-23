4 key Houston area roads that will have numerous lane closures this weekend

HOUSTON - Here are construction projects to know about in the Houston area this weekend:

1. 59 Southwest Freeway northbound lanes closed at 610

59 Southwest Freeway northbound lanes will be closed from Chimney Rock to Weslayan from Saturday at 5 a.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. Drivers should avoid the area or consider taking US90, Bissonnet or Richmond into the Galleria area. In connection with I-610 W. Loop / I-69 SW Freeway Interchange project, as well as the Metro Uptown Bus Rapid Transit project, crews will also close the Westpark Tollway eastbound exit to Post Oak until Sept. 23.

2. 610 W Loop southbound mainlanes closed from Woodway to Post Oak

Crews will be closing the 610 West Loop from Woodway to Post Oak in the overnight hours through Aug. 30. Traffic will be diverted to the feeder lanes, but traffic does not have to sit through a traffic signal. Drivers simply re-enter the highway in a short distance.

3. 290 Northwest Freeway eastbound from Little York to Tidwell, 4 lanes closing

Construction is also impacting northwest commuters. 290 Northwest freeway eastbound from Little York to Tidwell, four lanes will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. through Sunday at 5 a.m. Use Hempstead Highway ot the West Beltway to I-10.

4. 288 South freeway northbound at the south beltway

288 South Freeway northbound at the south beltway, a total lane closure is scheduled from Friday at 9 p.m. until Saturday at 5:30 a.m. The feeder will remain open.





Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.