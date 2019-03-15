4 accused of highway racing amid annual TX2K event in Baytown

Four people were arrested for illegal street racing as the annual TX2K event is being held in Baytown.

HOUSTON - As the legal street racing event TX2K descends on Baytown, deputies said that four people have been arrested on Houston-area highways.

William Johnson, 23, and Kent Droughton, 19, were seen by Precinct 5 deputies racing eastbound on I-10 near Barker Cypress at speeds of more than 90 miles per hour, according to the department's Facebook page.

Daniel Wojdyla, 25, was arrested on the Katy Freeway near Barker Cypress on Wednesday night.

All have been charged with racing on a highway.

Thursday morning around 3:20 a.m., Richard Treacy-Newell was arrested for racing on a highway on the Katy Freeway near Eldridge Parkway, according to the department.

While street racing is illegal in Texas, the event, TX2K, is a place where drivers can register and race on legal and designated roadways.

Slow Down Speed Racer With TX2K in town this week, Precinct 5 deputies are keeping a close eye on our roads and... Posted by Ted Heap, Harris County Constable Precinct 5 on Thursday, March 14, 2019

