3 USA Gymnastics board members resign amid backdrop of Larry Nassar sex abuse case

HOUSTON - Three USA Gymnastics board members have resigned, according to a tweet on the USA Gymnastics page.

The tweet reads, “USA Gym Board of Directors executive leadership - Chairman Paul Parilla, Vice Chairman Jay Binder & Treasurer Bitsy Kelley - tendered their resignations, effective Jan. 21, 2018. The Board of Directors will identify an interim chairperson until a permanent selection is named.”

The resignations come as victims in the Larry Nassar sex abuse case continue to give testimony.

Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor, has pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct in Ingham County, Michigan, and has admitted to sexually assaulting and abusing young girls under the guise of providing medical treatment.

Nassar also has pleaded guilty to three charges of criminal sexual conduct in Eaton County, Michigan, and already has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for federal child pornography charges.

Prosecutors say a total of about 144 victims' impact statements will be read or delivered in court.

It's unclear whether the resignations were a result of the Nassar case.

Some victims, including Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, called out USA Gymnastics leadership for its actions throughout the case.

Nassar is expected to be sentenced this week.

