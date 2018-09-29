3 seen on camera using stolen credit card, wearing stolen watch at IHOP, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police are hoping the public can help identify the people they said are seen in a surveillance video using a stolen credit card at an IHOP in north Houston on Sept. 16.

Police said two women and a man used a credit card that was stolen in a robbery about three hours before.

In the robbery, police said the victim was held up at gunpoint and was forced to hand over his wallet and watch.

The robbery victim told police that the man seen in the surveillance video at IHOP appears to be wearing his watch.

WATCH: IHOP credit card abuse surveillance video Sept. 16, 2018

The robbery suspect is described by police as being black, about 20 to 25 years old, about 6 feet tall, weighing about 160 to 170 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, which may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in the cases. Information can be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online here.

