At least 2 people killed in shooting near Rosenberg, deputies say

HOUSTON - At least two people were killed and two others injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon near Rosenberg, Fort Bend County deputies said.

The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. in the 5000 block of Navajo Road.

One victim who survived was transported with injuries that were not life-threatening and the suspected shooter was critically injured with a self-inflicted wound, deputies said.

The cause of the shooting is unknown, but deputies are investigating the scene.

This is a developing story.

