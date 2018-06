HOUSTON - Three men pretending to be police officers broke into an apartment in southeast Houston Saturday morning.

The men, claiming to be police, forced their way inside the apartment on Stone and Bellfort Streets, where there were two men inside, a lieutenant said.

One of the suspects shot one of the residents in the abdomen, but the victim is expected to recover.

Police said the three men got away.

