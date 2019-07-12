3 Houstonians make Forbes 2019 list of highest-paid entertainers

HOUSTON - Three Houstonians made Forbes top 100 list of highest-paid entertainers in 2019.

Legendary Houston native Beyonce Knowles is the 20th-highest paid entertainer along with her husband Jay-Z earned $81 million this year. Queen B's On The Run II stadium tour with her husband grossed about $5 million per night, totaling more than $250 million.

Houston native and rapper Travis Scott is the 39th-highest paid entertainer on Forbes list, earning $58 million. Scott's Astroworld-inspired album debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. His Astroworld-inspired tour grossed more than $65 million.

Houston resident and athlete James Harden is the 64th-highest paid entertainer this year. He signed a four-year extension deal worth $171 million, which will pay $47 million in its final year. Harden is also the face of Adidas after signing a 13-year deal in 2015 that is worth as much as $200 million.

