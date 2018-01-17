3 charged with capital murder in connection with execution-style murders of Spring couple

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people have been arrested in connection with the murders of Bao and Jenny Lam, of Spring, according to sources.

Authorities said they are not searching for anyone else.

Harris County officials held a press conference to make the announcement.

Erick Peralta, Akiel Kendrick and Khari Kendrick were charged with capital murder.

"We received numerous tips as a result of the story being aired on the news. Those tips were followed up and led us to the Lincoln Navigator seen in the video that was shown. As a result of that, there were three individuals that we were able to come into contact with and take (them) into custody," Lt. Christopher Sandoval, with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, said.

Investigators said one of the men confessed to the crime but the other two chose not to speak.

Investigators on Tuesday released surveillance video of men they described as persons of interest in the slaying of the couple at their home.

The video was recorded by a camera at the gated entrance to the Northgate Forest neighborhood, where the bodies of Bao, 61, and Jenny, also 61, were found Saturday in their Glorietta Turn home, Harris County deputies said.

The couple had been bound and both were shot in the head, investigators said.

According to deputies, the video showed two men arriving at the subdivision entrance in a black 2007 to 2014 Lincoln Navigator about 8:20 p.m. Thursday. The pair climbed under the gate and walked into the neighborhood, deputies said.

Investigators said that the Lams arrived home about 20 minutes later, where evidence indicates that they were ambushed in the garage and forced into their home.

The video showed that about 2:30 a.m. Friday, the couple’s gray Porsche exits the neighborhood and returns a short time later, deputies said. The driver is seen about four hours later walking back to the Navigator and driving away, followed by the Porshe, deputies said. The Porshe was found abandoned Sunday afternoon, police said.

Investigators said the video indicates that the Lams’ killers returned to the home several times between their initial attack Thursday night and when the couple’s bodies were found Saturday evening.

