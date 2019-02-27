2nd person charged in deadly rooftop ambush shooting, police say

Rene Moreno, left and Marlon Valdez, right, have been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly rooftop shooting, police said.

HOUSTON - A second man has been charged in connection with the deadly rooftop ambush shooting, Houston police said.

The shooting took place around 4:40 p.m. Thursday in the 12700 block of Eastbrook Drive, leaving two brothers, Jose Aguilar, 18, and Maximo Aguilar, 20, dead.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said two groups of people got into an argument a few days ago and decided to meet at the Eastbrook location.

Rene Moreno, 20, was charged with capital murder Wednesday, police said. He is described by police as the getaway driver in the incident.

Brandon Valdez, 18, was charged over the weekend and is believed to be the shooter. Police said he was perched on a nearby roof and began shooting with a high-powered rifle, according to Acevedo.

Another man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and an 18-year-old woman was shot in the knee, Acevedo said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.