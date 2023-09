A 13-foot alligator was spotted with human remains in its mouth in a canal in unincorporated Largo, Florida.

Jamarcus Bullard said he saw the alligator and a body in the water on 134th Avenue North on Friday afternoon.

“I threw a rock at the gator just to see if it was really a gator and like it pulled the body, like it was holding on to the lower part of the torso, and pulled it under the water,” he told NBC affiliate WFLA of Tampa.

