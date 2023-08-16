91º
‘Everybody scream’: New exhibit celebrates Tim Burton’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tim Burton, Jack Skellington and his dog, Zero, in Jack’s Tower from The Nightmare Before Christmas , 1993. Painted wood, metal, plastic, glass, paper, and Styrofoam, with fabric and found objects. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of Robert L. B. Tobin © Disney © Tim Burton (Disney, Tim Burton, McNay Art Museum)

Round up the usual suspects. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” will turn 30, and the delectably ghoulish fairy tale will enter its third decade with an engaging new display of artifacts.

The relics of this paragon of stop-motion animation will be exhibited at San Antonio’s McNay Art Museum from Aug. 17 to Jan. 14, 2024.

The exhibition, dubbed “Dreamland,” will present maquettes, small-scale working models, used to make the 1993 film. Among the figures to be displayed include Oogie Boogie, Bone Crusher and Jack Skellington. A full set model, “Jack Skellington and his dog, Zero, in Jack’s Tower,” will also be on view.

A nod to filmmaker Tim Burton’s surrealist sensibility, “Dreamland” will also display a “hall of peculiar portraits” with quirky subjects by artists José Clemente Orozco Farías, Pablo Picasso, Julie Heffernan, Eugene Berman, Marilyn Lanfear, Willem de Kooning, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec and Julie Speed, among others; and large-scale paintings and photographs by artists Paul Maxwell, Claudia Rogge, Robin Utterback and Sandy Skoglund.

“The Tobin Collection of Theatre Arts makes the McNay unique among art museums across the country,” said Matthew McLendon, director of the McNay, in a statement. “This monumental anniversary of the treasured film ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ is the perfect opportunity not only to share Burton’s fascinating set and character models but also illuminate equally fascinating McNay artworks available to San Antonians throughout the year.”

Left: Tim Burton, Oogie Boogie Exposed from The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993. Painted foam, rubber, and wire. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of Robert L. B. Tobin © Disney © Tim Burton. Middle: Peter Rice, Costume design for Dr. Kalterfelto in English Eccentrics , 1967. Ink and watercolor on paper. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of The Tobin Endowment. Right: Tim Burton, Bed from The Nightmare Before Christmas , 1993. Painted metal, wood, and fabric, with Styrofoam and polymer clay. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of Robert L. B. Tobin © Disney © Tim Burton (Disney, Tim Burton, McNay Art Museum)

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019.

