Alabama woman Carlee Russell charged in connection with kidnapping hoax

HOOVER, Ala. – Carlee Russell, the Alabama nursing student who claimed she was kidnapped for 49 hours in a stunt she later confessed was a lie, was charged with two misdemeanors in connection with the hoax, police announced Friday.

The arrest warrant was issued earlier today, Hoover Police Chief Nicholas C. Derzis said in a news conference.

She surrendered to authorities, accompanied by her attorney, at the Hoover City Jail to face two misdemeanor charges: false reporting to law enforcement authorities and falsely reporting an incident, he said.

The charges carried a bond of $1,000 each and are punishable by up to a year in jail and a $6,000 fine if convicted, the chief said. Russell was released from jail after posting bond.

Read the full report from NBC News.