A suspect is in custody in the Gilgo Beach murders, a law enforcement official and two government officials said on Friday, in a case that captured national attention and confounded police on Long Island, New York, for more than a decade.

The Suffolk County police and Suffolk County District Attorney are leading the investigation. Those offices declined to comment. The suspect is from Massapequa, which is in neighboring Nassau County.

The news was first reported by News 12 Long Island.

