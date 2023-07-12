89º

Burger King Thailand’s new ‘cheeseburger’ has 20 slices of cheese, no meat

“That’s not a burger. It’s a portable heart attack,” tweeted one person, summing up the internet’s reaction to it.

Joseph Lamour, TODAY

A cheeseburger halfway across the world is turning heads, stomachs and its eater’s walking path straight to the cabinet with the Tums and Pepto Bismol.

On July 9, Burger King Thailand announced via its social media channels that it was promoting a new menu item that is as orange as it is bizarre: the “Real Cheeseburger.”

Instead of meat, the “burger” — which technically is more of a sandwich — has 20 slices of American cheese, placed cocktail napkin-style in a pile between two buns. And from the looks of photos of it online, the cheese is not melted like it is in the promo photo.

