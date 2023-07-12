Burger King Thailand’s new ‘cheeseburger’ has 20 slices of cheese, no meat

FILE - The Burger King logo is displayed on a sign outside a restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. On Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, the company said it plans to invest $400 million in its U.S. restaurants over the next two years to update its stores and boost flagging sales. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

A cheeseburger halfway across the world is turning heads, stomachs and its eater’s walking path straight to the cabinet with the Tums and Pepto Bismol.

On July 9, Burger King Thailand announced via its social media channels that it was promoting a new menu item that is as orange as it is bizarre: the “Real Cheeseburger.”

Instead of meat, the “burger” — which technically is more of a sandwich — has 20 slices of American cheese, placed cocktail napkin-style in a pile between two buns. And from the looks of photos of it online, the cheese is not melted like it is in the promo photo.

Read this story in its entirety on today.com.