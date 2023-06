FILE - A Delta Air Lines plane leaves the gate on July 12, 2021, at Logan International Airport in Boston. On Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, Delta Air Lines settled allegations by a pilot who said the airline ordered her to undergo a psychiatric examination and barred her from flying in retaliation for raising safety concerns to company executives. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

An airport employee died Friday night in what appears to have been a freak accident at San Antonio International Airport, authorities said.

The worker, who was not publicly identified, was “ingested” into an airplane engine at 10:25 p.m. Friday, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement. A Delta Air Lines flight arriving from Los Angeles was taxiing to the gate on one engine.

It is unclear how the employee was sucked into the engine. The NTSB said it was investigating.

