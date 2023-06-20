YouTube removes video of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Jordan Peterson for vaccine misinformation

YouTube said Monday that it had removed a video of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaking with podcast host Jordan Peterson for spreading what the company said was vaccine misinformation.
The decision is the latest challenge for Kennedy as he seeks to find support for a Democratic presidential run after years as an anti-vaccine crusader. The video was removed amid a broader tug-of-war online between vaccine conspiracy theorists and prominent doctors.
YouTube’s policies against hosting false medical information are long-standing.
Read the full story on nbcnews.com.