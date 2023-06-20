83º

LIVE

News

YouTube removes video of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Jordan Peterson for vaccine misinformation

Kennedy, an anti-vaccine crusader, is seeking support for a Democratic presidential run.

David Ingram and Ben Goggin, NBC News

Tags: national
FILE - Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the New York State Capitol, May 14, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist and scion of one of the country’s most famous political families, is running for president. Kennedy, a Democrat, filed a statement of candidacy Wednesday, April 6, 2023, with the Federal Election Commission. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File) (Hans Pennink, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

YouTube said Monday that it had removed a video of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaking with podcast host Jordan Peterson for spreading what the company said was vaccine misinformation.

The decision is the latest challenge for Kennedy as he seeks to find support for a Democratic presidential run after years as an anti-vaccine crusader. The video was removed amid a broader tug-of-war online between vaccine conspiracy theorists and prominent doctors.

YouTube’s policies against hosting false medical information are long-standing.

Read the full story on nbcnews.com.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.