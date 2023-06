FILE - Author Cormac McCarthy attends the premiere of "The Road" in New York on Nov. 16, 2009. McCarthy has two novels coming out this fall, his first fiction releases since the Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Road” in 2006. Publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced Tuesday, March 8, 2022, that “The Passenger,” would come out Oct. 25 and “Stella Maris,” a prequel to “The Passenger” set eight years earlier, is scheduled for Nov. 22. The two works will be available as a box set on Dec. 6. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)

Cormac McCarthy, the masterful prose stylist and Pulitzer Prize-winning author who plumbed the depths of violence and vengeance in novels such as “Blood Meridian,” “No Country for Old Men” and “The Road,” died Tuesday at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

He was 89.

McCarthy’s death was announced in a statement by his publisher, Penguin Random House. The company — citing the writer’s son, John McCarthy — said he died of natural causes.

