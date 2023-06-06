‘Abbott Elementary’ star calls out ‘very dangerous’ culture of sexuality speculation

This image released by NBC shows Tyler James Williams accepting the Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series Musical-Comedy or Drama award for "Abbott Elementary" during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Rich Polk/NBC via AP)

“Abbott Elementary” actor Tyler James Williams marked the start of Pride Month by speaking out against speculation of his sexuality, saying the “conversation is bigger than me.”

“I’m not gay; but I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closeted person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous,” he wrote in a June 4 Instagram story. “Overanalyzing someones behavior in an attempt to ‘catch’ them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth.”

The “Everybody Hates Chris” actor noted that this speculation can make everyday conversations “feel less safe” for members of the LGBTQ community and those who are still figuring out their sexualities.

He added that it also “reinforces an archetype” that can limit individual expression. The 30-year-old said that he aims to use his platform to “push back against those archetypes.”

Read the full report from the TODAY show.