House bill would block pay for members of Congress if country defaults

Negotiators in Washington have two weeks left to come to a bipartisan agreement on the nation’s debt ceiling and then pass it into law. With the cost of failure high, both sides are working around the clock to strike a deal. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports.

A bipartisan bill set to be unveiled Thursday by Reps. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., would block members of Congress from getting paid if the U.S. enters debt default or if the government shuts down.

The No Pay for Congress During Default or Shutdown Act, shared in advance with NBC News, would withhold lawmakers’ pay for the duration of a debt limit breach or lapse in federal funding, an attempt to motivate legislators to prevent either situation.

The bill comes amid growing fears that the divided Congress may not meet the June 1 deadline set by the Treasury Department to raise the debt limit or risk a catastrophic default on U.S. obligations. And the proposal, from two politically vulnerable members in competitive districts, represents a populist move to channel voter anger toward Congress, which is strong among both parties’ bases.

