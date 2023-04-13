77º

Free baby shower for expectant Houston moms who are insured by non-profit insurance group

Community Health Choice says it offers affordable or no-cost health insurance plans to more than 500,000 Texas residents

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Expectant moms are invited to celebrate their special moment with a free baby shower, courtesy of Community Health Choice, a non-profit managed-care organization offering low-cost or no-cost health insurance plans to Texans.

The event is taking place on April 14 from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Baker Ripley. The organization is located at 3000 Aldine Mail Route in Houston.

The baby shower is only open to members of the company, who are 26 weeks pregnant or further along in their pregnancy.

To RSVP, call the wellness lines:

  • Toll Free: 1-844-882-7642
  • Local: 713-295-6789

At the baby shower, participants will get diapers, a baby hat, bib, blanket and socks. There will be games and other activities.

Guest speakers will also share information about benefits, eating healthy and the significance of dental health for expecting mothers.

“Community (Health Choice) knows preparing for a baby can be stressful, but after the baby shower participants will walk away with confidence and resources for a healthy start as a new mom,” the organization said in a news release.

