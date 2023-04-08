Video shows Cash App founder Bob Lee staggering, asking for help after stabbing

Surveillance video shows Cash App founder Bob Lee staggering and appearing to ask for help after he was stabbed on Tuesday.

In the over two-minute video published by the Daily Mail Thursday, Lee is seen outside a luxury apartment building struggling to walk. At the one-minute mark, Lee falls to the ground, laying on his side for a few seconds before getting on his elbows and knees.

Lee is then seen raising his arm, almost as if to flag down a passerby for help before getting up to walk toward something off camera. Lee is holding his phone and appears to be bleeding, with blood on his hands.

