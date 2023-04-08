60º

WEATHER ALERT

News

At least 6 injured after high school senior skip day ends in shooting on South Carolina beach

Several individuals were arrested in connection to the shooting on Friday but police couldn’t confirm if any of them are the shooter.

NBC News

Tags: Crime, South Carolina, Senior Skip Day
Police tape at a crime scene. (WDIV)

A shooting on a South Carolina beach left at least six people injured on Friday while high school seniors were skipping school before Spring break was set to start, police said.

A large crowd was gathered on the Isle of Palms beach who “apparently were part of the group from senior skip day,” the island’s Police Chief Kevin Cornett said at a news briefing.

Officers were already on the beach helping break up a couple of fights when several shots were fired at around 5:20 p.m. There were hundreds of people at the beach at the time, Cornett confirmed.

Read more on NBC News here.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.