At least 6 injured after high school senior skip day ends in shooting on South Carolina beach

A shooting on a South Carolina beach left at least six people injured on Friday while high school seniors were skipping school before Spring break was set to start, police said.

A large crowd was gathered on the Isle of Palms beach who “apparently were part of the group from senior skip day,” the island’s Police Chief Kevin Cornett said at a news briefing.

Officers were already on the beach helping break up a couple of fights when several shots were fired at around 5:20 p.m. There were hundreds of people at the beach at the time, Cornett confirmed.

Read more on NBC News here.