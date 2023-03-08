Group of 4 Americans in deadly Mexico trip childhood friends

Eric Williams and LaTavia Washington McGee survived the trip to Mexico that killed two other people, according to officials and family members.

The wife of one of two survivors of a deadly Mexico shooting and kidnapping says she’s glad her husband is alive but “heartbroken for the other two families who can’t say the same.”

Eric Williams and LaTavia Washington McGee survived the trip to Mexico that killed two other people, according to officials and family members.

The group of four Americans — all childhood friends — came under attack in Mexico on Friday as they were in the country for a medical procedure for one of them, according to authorities and family.

Read the full story on nbcnews.com.