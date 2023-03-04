Close call caught on camera: Driver fails to stop for school bus, narrowly misses children

Two schoolchildren were nearly struck by a car that failed to stop for a school bus picking them up in Statesville, North Carolina, on March 2, officials said.

Footage released by Iredell-Statesville Schools shows two children running across the street to their bus, while a car that failed to stop for the bus comes within inches of one child. The incident happened at around 6:15 am on Old Mountain Road near Island Ford Road, school officials said.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said the car in the video had been located following a public appeal for information.

“Clearly, this call could have been beyond tragic, and thankfully we are praising this child’s quick thinking instead of what the alternative could have been,” the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a post on social media.