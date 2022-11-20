2 arrested at New York’s Penn Station in probe of threat to Jewish community

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 05: A view of the entrance to Penn Station at Madison Square Garden on April 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Two men with access to weapons were arrested at New York City’s Penn Station early Saturday in connection with a probe of threats to the Jewish community, authorities said.

Searches of the suspects, their belongings, and a residence turned up a Glock semiautomatic handgun, a large hunting knife, and a swastika armband, two senior law enforcement sources said.

The suspects were named by the New York Police Department as Christopher Brown, 21, of Aquebogue, New York, booked on suspicion of making a terrorist threat, aggravated harassment, and criminal possession of a weapon; and Matthew Mahrer, 22, of the city’s Upper West Side, booked on suspicion of criminal possession of a weapon.

