Signage for a CVS pharmacy is seen, Monday, May 3, 2021, in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

CVS will drop the price on store-branded menstrual products nationwide on Thursday, and has already begun paying the sales tax for such products in some states.

The company announced Wednesday, Oct. 12, that it would reduce the price on CVS Health and Live Better tampons, pads, cups and liners by 25% or more in “core CVS Pharmacy locations.”

The price reduction also applies to medication for urinary tract infections, pregnancy tests and vaginal ointments.

Read more from NBC News’ The TODAY Show here.