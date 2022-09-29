Hurricane Ian downgraded to tropical storm as it continues to batter Florida

FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning, but officials have warned the powerful storm that brought life-threatening storm surges, floods that left people stranded in their homes and knocked out power to more than 2.5 million was not over.

President Joe Biden on Thursday declared a major disaster in Florida over the devastation caused by the storm. The president ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in areas affected by the storm starting on Sept. 23 and onwards, the White House said in a statement.

Ian had maximum sustained winds of near 65 mph with higher gusts early Thursday as it moved slowly through central Florida on its way to the western Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

