NBC News’ Richard Engel says his 6-year-old son has died

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 31: Richard Engel attends The 74th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on May 31, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage)

NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel announced Thursday that his son Henry, 6, has died.

“Our beloved son Henry passed away. He had the softest blue eyes, an easy smile and a contagious giggle. We always surrounded him with love and he returned it, and so much more. Mary and Richard,” Engel wrote on Twitter.

Engel shared a link to a memorial page on the Texas Children’s Hospital website, which offered more details on Henry’s life and his diagnosis of Rett syndrome, a genetic brain disorder without a treatment or cure.

