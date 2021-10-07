🔒 Insiders: Enter here for a chance to win tickets to see New Kids on the Block!

New Kids on the Block are back and they’re coming to Houston as part of their Mixtape Tour 2022! The tour, which also features fellow ‘80s and ‘90s Pop icons Salt-n-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue, will rock the Toyota Center on May 19, 2022 and tickets are on sale now!

Three lucky KPRC 2 Insiders have a chance to win their tickets now! Each winner will receive two tickets to the concert so you can sing NKOTB hits like “Step By Step” and “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” along with Donnie, Jordan, Joey, Danny and Jon! Get ready for a fun evening filled with nostalgia and good times! Good luck, Insiders!