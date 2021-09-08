Yes, Texans can get a Disney World annual pass: Program relaunches ahead of 50th anniversary celebration

Main Street U.S.A. clock in Magic Kingdom Park at the Walt Disney World Resort

Just in time for its 50th-anniversary celebration, Walt Disney World Resort has relaunched its passholder program after temporarily suspending new enrollments throughout the pandemic.

In August, Disney Parks announced four new annual pass types for Walt Disney World guests that will be available for purchase starting Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Three of four of the pass types are exclusive for Florida residents and offer a payment plan. If you know a Floridian, give them a call and let them know!

Texans wishing to purchase an annual pass will have to go with the Disney Incredi-Pass, which is the most expensive; however, offer the most advantages of all the options.

Here’s a breakdown of the new annual passes, its prices and advantages as promoted by Disney:

Disney Pixie Dust Pass

$399 plus tax or $19 per month for 12 months for Florida residents, after a $205 down payment

- Visit one or more Walt Disney World Resort Theme Parks on most weekdays with an advance park reservation, subject to blockout dates including peak and holiday periods

- Hold up to 3 park reservations at a time

- Available to Florida Residents only

Disney Pirate Pass

$699 plus tax or $45 per month for 12 months for Florida residents, after a $205 down payment

- Visit one or more Walt Disney World Resort Theme Parks on most days with an advance park reservation, subject to blockout dates including peak and holiday periods

- Hold up to 4 park reservations at a time

- Available to Florida Residents only

DisneySorcerer Pass

$899 plus tax or $63 per month for 12 months for Florida residents, after a $205 down payment

- Visit one or more Walt Disney World Resort Theme Parks on most days with an advance park reservation, subject to blockout dates on select days during select holiday periods

- Hold up to 5 park reservations at a time

- Available to Florida Residents and Disney Vacation Club Members only

Disney Incredi-Pass

$1,299 plus tax or $99 per month for 12 months for Florida residents, after a $205 down payment

- Visit one or more Walt Disney World Resort Theme Parks on the same day with an advance park reservation; no blockout dates apply

- Hold up to 5 park reservations at a time

Walt Disney World annual passes are now available for purchase online by clicking here.