The Latest: Pulitzers cite teen who filmed Floyd killing

This undated photo shows the front and back sides of the medal awarded for the Pulitzer Prizes in New York. The Pulitzer Prizes in journalism and the arts will be announced, Friday, June 11, 2021, almost two months later than initially planned due to the pandemic. (The Pulitzer Prizes via AP)

NEW YORK – The Latest on the 2021 Pulitzer Prizes:

MINNEAPOLIS — The teenager whose video documenting the death of George Floyd set off a global movement over racial injustice has been awarded a special citation by the Pulitzer Prizes.

Darnella Frazier was cited “for courageously recording the murder of George Floyd, a video that spurred protests against police brutality, around the world, highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists quest for truth and justice.”

Frazier was 17 when she recorded Floyd’s death in May 2020 at the hands of Minneapolis police.

___

NEW YORK — The Associated Press has won two Pulitzer Prizes for photography for its coverage of racial injustice protests in the U.S. and the coronavirus pandemic’s toll on the elderly in Spain.

AP’s chief photographer in Spain, Emilio Morenatti, won the feature photography prize for documenting the impact of COVID-19 on elders.

One of his winning images captured an older couple hugging and kissing through a plastic sheet.

