FILE - In this Tuesday, March 30, 2021 file photo, a banner encouraging workers to vote in labor balloting is shown at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala. Vote counting in the union push in Bessemer is expected to start as early as Thursday, April 8, but hundreds of contested ballots could muddy the outcome if its a close race. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File)

BESSEMER, Ala. – Amazon warehouse workers here voted overwhelmingly against forming a union Friday after a monthslong campaign in which labor had hoped to make inroads into the sprawling company.

As of Friday morning, 1,798 employees voted against unionizing, compared to 738 in favor.

If it had been approved, the union would have been the first for Amazon, the country’s second-largest employer, in the United States.

